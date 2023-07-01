Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Kearney. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Kearney, NE
