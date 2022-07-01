Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.