Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.