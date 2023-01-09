Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.