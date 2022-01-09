Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20…
- Updated
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. You may wa…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13. -2 degrees is today's low. There is a 38% chance of rain in…
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …