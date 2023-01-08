 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Kearney, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

