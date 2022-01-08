The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Kearney, NE
For the drive home in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -7F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. You may wa…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20…
