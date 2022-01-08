 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

