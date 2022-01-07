It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Kearney, NE
