Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It looks …
Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Kearney people s…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. We will se…
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see a …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 13-degree low is forcasted. W…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Sa…