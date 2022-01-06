 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

