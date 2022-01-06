It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. You may wa…
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
For the drive home in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -7F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It …
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.