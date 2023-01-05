Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.