It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Kearney, NE
