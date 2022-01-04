Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.