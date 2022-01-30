Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 11 degrees is today's…
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degre…
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditio…