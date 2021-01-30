 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 9:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

