Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

