 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News