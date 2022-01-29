Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 11:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 11 degrees is today's…
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degre…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditio…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents shoul…
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.