Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 11:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.