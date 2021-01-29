 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News