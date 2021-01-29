It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Kearney, NE
