Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Kearney, NE

It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

