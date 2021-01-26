 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 6.1. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 3:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

