It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 12.91. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.63. A 22-degree…
For the drive home in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures wi…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mp…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.47. Today's forec…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Thursday. The for…
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. It should be …
This evening in Kearney: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Friday, with temp…