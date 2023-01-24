Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Kearney, NE

Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.