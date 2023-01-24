 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Kearney, NE

Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

