Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North.