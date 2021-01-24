 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.63. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 AM CST. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

