Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.