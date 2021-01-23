 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.47. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

