Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Saturday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

