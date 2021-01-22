 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News