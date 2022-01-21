 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Kearney, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News