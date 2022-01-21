Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Kearney, NE

It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.