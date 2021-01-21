Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
