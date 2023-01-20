Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Kearney, NE

Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.