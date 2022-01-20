Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. 7 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.