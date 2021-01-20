 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News