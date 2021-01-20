Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney ar…
For the drive home in Kearney: Windy and becoming cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 m…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the hou…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Monday. It shou…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 …
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …