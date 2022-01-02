It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. You may wa…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 11-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
This evening in Kearney: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low -2F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Ch…
For the drive home in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -7F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low tempe…