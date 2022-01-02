 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

