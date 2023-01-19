 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Kearney, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 12 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News