It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winter weather could make travel difficult beginning late this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and snow totals.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
- Updated
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorro…