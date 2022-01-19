 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Kearney, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News