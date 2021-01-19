Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
