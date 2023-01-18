Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.