Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

