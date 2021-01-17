Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Kearney, NE
