Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Kearney, NE
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Hurricane hunters may be as busy now as during hurricane season. But it's not hurricanes they're flying in, but atmospheric rivers hitting California.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
