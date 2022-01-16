Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.