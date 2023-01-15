 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Kearney, NE

Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

