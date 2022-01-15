It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Kearney, NE
