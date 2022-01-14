Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Kearney, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
- Updated
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
- Updated
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19…
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
In 2021, 20 U.S. weather disasters had losses above $1 billion each. Explore this interactive to see the impacts and high costs of disasters since 1980.