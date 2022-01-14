 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Kearney, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

