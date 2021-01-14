Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 11:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.