Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
- Updated
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
- Updated
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. We'll see a low temper…
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
In 2021, 20 U.S. weather disasters had losses above $1 billion each. Explore this interactive to see the impacts and high costs of disasters since 1980.
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…