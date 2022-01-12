Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.