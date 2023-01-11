Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Kearney, NE

It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
